Sources familiar with the talks say that they are still facing major complications, including the issue of lifting US sanctions on Tehran, and the latter’s return to abiding by its nuclear commitments.

And the European negotiators in Vienna, last Wednesday, renewed their warning that the accelerated steps of the Iranian nuclear program are approaching a point where the agreement signed in 2015 is emptied of its content.

The negotiators added, in a press briefing, that the time available to the Vienna talks to revive the agreement had become weeks, not months, and stressed the need for intensive work to discuss the core contentious issues and reach practical solutions to them.

Last Tuesday, the United States expressed caution over optimistic statements by Iran and Russia regarding the Vienna talks, saying that it was still too early to say whether Tehran had returned to negotiations with a constructive approach.

Iran and Russia have expressed optimism about the talks, which began last week, despite the announcement by Western countries that the negotiations are proceeding very slowly.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that reaching an agreement was possible if the other parties showed “good faith”, while Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov indicated that a working group was making “indisputable progress” in the eighth round of talks.

For his part, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a conference call, that some progress has been made in the last round of talks, but it is too early to know whether Tehran, in the current round, has returned to the table to build on those gains. , as reported by “Reuters”.

The original nuclear deal lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for strict restrictions on its nuclear activities, but former US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed tough sanctions on Tehran.

Iran later responded by violating many of the nuclear restrictions, and went ahead with its nuclear activities.

Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Monday, with Tehran focusing on one aspect of the original agreement – lifting sanctions, despite what critics see as little progress on curbing its nuclear activities.

Iran refuses to meet directly with US officials, so the other parties to the agreement, namely Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union, move between the two sides in separate meetings.

Lapid: We have “unimaginable” capabilities to attack Iran

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid confirmed that his country has what he described as capabilities the world does not imagine to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Lapid stressed, in statements to Israeli media, that Israel does not need permission from anyone to defend its security against the Iranian threat.

This statement is not without hints of the possibility of moving unilaterally militarily against Tehran in case the US administration opposes the move, but Israel says at the same time that it does not oppose reaching a good agreement with Iran.

The Israeli side asserts that it provided information to the world powers indicating what Tel Aviv describes as lying about the Iranian nuclear program.

The Israeli apprehension of Tehran is also translated militarily. A few days ago, the chief of staff ordered the army to speed up preparations for a possible attack on Iran,

These preparations, according to Israeli reports, include changes in training and qualification programs for combat pilots and fleet commanders.

On the other hand, before the last round of talks in Vienna, Iran conducted military exercises described as huge, during which it tested cruise and ballistic missiles.

Iranian officials stress their country’s ability to meet any threats of a decisive response.