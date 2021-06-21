And the Saudi Press Agency reported, on Monday, that the meeting came during an official visit by the Saudi Foreign Minister to the Austrian capital, Vienna.

During the meeting, they discussed the importance of imposing the necessary mechanisms for rapid and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites, and to stop Iranian violations and policies of international laws and norms that destabilize the security and stability of the region and the world.

The two sides also discussed the importance of adhering to the implementation of international atomic energy standards in order to stimulate growth and progress to achieve sustainable development globally, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments on the regional and international arena.