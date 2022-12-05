Iran’s Center for the Promotion of Virtue and Prohibition of Vice said on Monday “the mission of the Moral Police is over”, but stressed that it is studying the use of new technologies to control women’s dress.

“The mission of the Moral Police patrols is over,” he told the newspaper. jamaran spokesperson for the Center for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prohibition of Vice, Ali Janmohamadi.

However, Janmohamadi clarified that “decisions are being made on chastity and the veil, so that, God willing, they will be applied in a more modern framework, with the use of new technologies”.

The official claimed that there is a great popular demand for respect for “chastity and the hijab” (veil), which is why “the police and judicial authorities must take measures”.

Iranian authorities already use technology like traffic cameras to fine women who drive without the mandatory headscarf, an act that can be punished with up to two months in jail.

Iran has seen protests since the death of Mahsa Amini after being detained by the Moral Police for not wearing the Islamic headscarf properly, and that corporation has since disappeared from the country’s streets.

The disturbances began with the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish girl, but have evolved and now protesters are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic founded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979.

In the nearly three months of protests, more than 400 people have died and at least 2,000 have been accused of various crimes for their participation in the demonstrations, of which six people have been sentenced to death.

Janmohamadi thus seems to confirm the confusing announcement made over the weekend about the dismantling of the Moral Police, a body that has been monitoring women since 2005 so that they comply with the strict dress code imposed by the Islamic Republic.

The country’s attorney general, Mohamad Yafar Montazeri, said that the controversial body “has nothing to do with the judiciary and was suppressed by those who created it”, which was interpreted as the end of the corporation.

However, state media later denied the suppression of the Moral Police, which is linked to the Ministry of the Interior and the Supreme Cultural Council of the Revolution.

Iran’s Center for Promoting Virtue and Prohibiting Vice monitors morality in the Persian country, and its members include ministers of interior, intelligence and culture, among others.

In its current form, the Moral Police has existed since 2005, but prior to that it had several incarnations and was managed by various agencies to enforce the Islamic Republic’s strict dress regulations.

In 1983, Ayatollah Khomeini made it mandatory to wear the veil, a garment he declared to be “the flag of the revolution” and without which women were “naked”.