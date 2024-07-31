NYT: Iran’s Supreme Leader Orders Strike on Israel in Retaliation for Haniyeh’s Killing

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has ordered strikes on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas Politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, the newspaper reported. New York Times (NYT) citing Iranian officials.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Earlier, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Mahmoud Tah said that responsibility for Haniyeh’s defeat lies with Israel and the US and that it was coordinated with Washington. According to him, a strike on the movement’s leader could lead to a large-scale war in the Middle East, and the US should understand the extent of responsibility for such an escalation.

The coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council (NSC) John Kirby said that the United States did not know in advance about Israel’s plans to eliminate Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.