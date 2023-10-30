The Iranian Abadan refinery, in September 2019. Essam Al Sudani (Reuters)

The oil crisis of 1973, like the financial crisis of 2008, was more than just a generational shock: it was, rather, one of those collective traumas of which, even those who did not experience it, know the consequences inside out. Two overlapping wars—Russia and Ukraine; that of Israel and Hamas—have once again revived ghosts that were believed to have been buried. Perhaps, like almost everything in this era, with a dose of exaggeration: the International Energy Agency (IEA), always cautious, has just distanced itself from that oil embargo that forever moved the energy foundations and left scars on the view of everyone.

Five decades later, geopolitics in the Middle East – and the path that Iran may take in the conflict – once again sets the tone for oil and gas. Israel’s fossil production is minimal, but the open spigot in the region has put everyone and everyone on guard: almost one in three barrels consumed by the world every day leave that region, which has become a tinderbox. What follows is a tour of the potential scenarios that are now open:

Encapsulated war

The confrontation drags on, Israel continues attacking Gaza, and skirmishes continue in Lebanon and Syria. But the rest of the Arab powers do not enter into hand-to-hand combat and that even allows for an eventual and gradual de-escalation. “As the Israeli invasion of Gaza, which was to be imminent, has not occurred and some kidnapped by Hamas have been freed, the pressure on the market has been easing,” he notes. Jorge Leonsenior vice president of energy consultancy Rystad Energy and former senior official at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In this scenario, the most benign, crude oil would stay where it is today—and where it was before the Hamas attack—, around 90 dollars per barrel, and gas would settle at around 50 euros per megawatt. hour, according to calculations by the Norwegian analysis house. Central banks would not be forced to raise interest rates again. And the world economy would breathe a sigh of relief.

More information

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Even in this alternative, however, nerves are on edge. “The unrest in the Arab world would continue, and what happens in the Middle East always reverberates in the energy markets,” recalls Gonzalo Escribano, principal researcher and director of the Energy and Climate Change program at the Elcano Royal Institute. “At this point, the accounting of damages is already very important, the discomfort of the Arab street is clear and that already imposes a risk premium: the hope of a normalization of prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has vanished.” Energy disinflation, at least in the medium term, becomes more complicated.

This last point is important. Until three weeks ago there was a notable expectation of an agreement between Saudi Arabia – the largest crude oil exporter on the planet – and Israel, which even invited us to think about an end to the production cuts applied by the Gulf giant, the main factor behind the escalation of recent months. In the blink of an eye, hope has vanished: “Now, the cost of such a move would be prohibitive: Arab unrest in the streets has also reached Riyadh, and two weeks ago [el príncipe heredero Mohamed] Bin Salmán made him wait seven hours [Anthony] Blinken before their meeting… The negotiation environment is scarce,” concludes the Elcano analyst.

Iran does not get involved, but there are new sanctions

Iran is the key piece in the complicated regional puzzle that has been open since the 7th, when the war began, and a new round of Western sanctions on its oil production would greatly complicate things. “The risks remain low… Unless the conflict escalates, or the US or Israel directly targets Iranian exports,” summarized Raad Alkadiri, Gregory Brew and Risa Grais-Targow, from the risk consultancy Eurasia, in a recent note for clients.

“The West has been turning a blind eye to Iranian crude for some time, to prevent prices from skyrocketing,” slips León, from Rystad. And now, the US Administration is in a complicated position: if the escalation continues, it will face a difficult dilemma. Or redouble the pressure on Iran for its support of Hezbollah and Hamas, at the risk of the gasoline skyrocketing at the gates of the elections. Or, on the contrary, it leaves things as they are and the electorate feels that the Biden Administration is not tough enough with the ayatollah regime.

Iranian exports today are around 1.5 million barrels per day and although China (and not the US or Europe) is its main customer, a withdrawal of its production would have consequences for the entire world. León estimates that in this scenario of tightening sanctions, some 300,000 barrels a day could disappear from the market. A relatively small figure (0.3% of what the world consumes), but enough to – according to his calculations – send the price of crude oil above $95.

The impact on gas would be much more discrete. “It is not rational that prices skyrocketed as they did in the first days: only the tamar platform [frente a la costa de Israel], which is small,” says Escribano. “What there is, in all scenarios, is a problem of frustrated expectations: the EU thought of Egypt as a possible alternative to the imports that came from Russia, and that becomes complicated in the short term. The pieces began to fit into gas block like [en el yacimiento de] Qana, and hope was opening up with other projects in the Eastern Mediterranean.” Now, the expectation fades.

Tehran enters fully

Iran’s direct entry into the conflict is, by far, the worst possible scenario. It would most likely imply the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf, and through which a third of the crude oil that moves by sea in the world passes. “About two million barrels a day could be lost [el 2% del consumo global]and navigation insurance would skyrocket: oil would easily go above 120 dollars,” predicts León.

The ball would remain in the court of two other regional powers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have They have a lot of room to increase their production, and they would have to decide between maintaining their artificial supply cuts or opening the tap. “To ally with Iran or not to,” summarizes the Rystad analyst and former senior OPEC official, who leans toward the second option. Otherwise, the scenario for the world economy – which begins to suffer when oil reaches triple digits – would be gloomy: central banks would raise rates even more and recession, miraculously averted so far in 2023, would be practically assured. .

As paradoxical as it may sound, the Saudi regime is the first interested in ensuring that prices do not go beyond $100 per barrel. “A lot of demand would be destroyed. Furthermore, they have a lot of money invested abroad and a global recession would be very damaging to their interests,” Escribano says. Riyadh is, in short, the best emergency brake that the West has.

Coda: renewables, beyond the environmental

Scenarios aside, there is a verifiable reality: the overlapping of war conflicts is, above all – and apart from the most obvious, environmental issues – a compelling reason to accelerate the transition to green. “We must change our mentality once and for all: fossil dependence cannot continue. And thinking about the Middle East as a place of stable supply is almost as naïve as thinking, two years ago, that Russia was not going to invade Ukraine,” says the Elcano analyst.

The exit to the labyrinth passes, yes or yes, through renewables, already converted into the key to the long-awaited strategic autonomy of countries not favored by the fossil lottery. “Now we must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past: that there be no OPEC for lithium, nor rent-seeking in cobalt,” Escribano says. That will be the next chapter; Now, the US, Europe and even China hold their breath in Israel, Lebanon, Egypt and, above all, Iran.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_