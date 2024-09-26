He Iranian Guardian Council, which reviews the legislation adopted in the country, ratified the bill that toughens penalties for women who violate the strict Islamic dress code, especially the lack of use of the veil, and must now be enacted by the Government for it to come into force.

The spokesperson for the Cultural Commission of Parliament that drafted the text, Ahmad Rastineh, reported this Wednesday that the Council of Guardians gave its approval to the draft law of “Support for the Culture of Chastity and the Hijab” which it rejected last October, and that soon “the Government will be notified,” indicated the Mehr agency.

The law that punishes failure to wear the veil with up to 10 years in prison must be promulgated to come into force by the Government of the new Iranian president, the reformist Masud Pezeshkian, who during the election campaign promised to relax the country’s strict dress policy.

During his first press conference held this month, The president expressed his surprise because the Moral Policewhich imposes the dress code, continued on the streets of the country and stated that it would take measures to stop it “annoy” to women.

Repression of women due to dress code

Protesters call on the United Nations to take action against the treatment of women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo:AFP Share

The law seeks to put an end to the lack of wearing the veil, a gesture of civil disobedience that many Iranians have adopted after the death of Mahsa Amini after being arrested by the Moral Police for not wearing the hijab properly in September 2022, whose death sparked strong protests.

A form of gender ‘apartheid’, as the authorities appear to govern through systematic discrimination with the intention of subjugating women and girls

To this end, it establishes punishments for women who violate the strict dress code in the country with prison sentences of up to 10 years in case of recidivism, fines of up to $2,000, car confiscation and driving banin addition to salary deductions, labor benefits or the prohibition of accessing banking services.

It also prohibits the use of ripped pants, short sleeves or shorts, among others, and establishes the dismissal of workers who fail to comply with these regulations.

UN experts have described the law as “a form of gender ‘apartheid’, as authorities appear to govern through systematic discrimination intended to subjugate women and girls.”

Share Nationwide protests began after the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo:Anonymous

The law was approved by Parliament in September 2023, but was rejected a month later by “ambiguous” by the Iranian Guardian Council, a body made up of six jurists and six clerics that reviews legislation adopted by Parliament and has veto power.

However, he has now tested the same text that he rejected a year ago, according to Iranian media.

The Iranian authorities have been trying for two years to reimpose the use of the veil with punishments such as the confiscation of vehicles or the return to the streets of the Morality Police, who arrest uncovered women.

Despite this, many Iranian women continue without wearing the veil as a gesture of disobedience and defiance before the Islamic Republic.