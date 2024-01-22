The governments of Iran and Pakistan took a new step to calm the diplomatic crisis this Monday (22) by announcing the visit to Islamabad of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on January 29, days after an exchange of bombings left 12 people dead.

“At the invitation of (Pakistan) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian will pay a visit to Pakistan on January 29, 2024,” both parties said in a joint statement.

After a telephone conversation between Jilani and Abdollahian, the countries also decided to allow the return of their respective ambassadors to Islamabad and Tehran starting next Friday.

The conversation between the foreign ministers and the return of the ambassadors represents a step towards the normalization of relations between Pakistan and Iran, which last week experienced one of the most tense moments in recent years.

The crisis began on Tuesday last week, when Tehran claimed to have bombed facilities in Pakistan belonging to a Sunni group it describes as terrorist, Yeish al Adl.

The Persian country assured that the attack, which took place in an area located kilometers from residential areas, was precipitated due to an “imminent terrorist threat” against the Iranian people.

In response to the attack, which Pakistan says killed two children, Islamabad recalled its ambassador to Tehran and asked the neighboring country to withdraw its representative from the Pakistani capital.

Following this, the Pakistani Army claimed to have attacked hideouts of two Pakistani separatist groups in Iran: the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

Iran condemned the attack, which it said killed ten people, while defending “brotherly” and “friendly” relations with Pakistan in an attempt to calm the tense situation.

Before the current crisis, Pakistan and Iran have accused each other in the past of not doing enough to curb the activity of insurgent groups operating across their porous border.