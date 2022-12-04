Home page politics

protests in Tehran. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in September after being arrested by the vice squad. After that, nationwide protests broke out in Iran.

Tehran – According to the Attorney General, the moral police in Iran, which was previously mainly responsible for observing women’s dress codes, has been disbanded.

“The vice squad has been disbanded, but the judiciary will continue to deal with this societal challenge,” the daily Shargh quoted Attorney General Mohammed Jafar Montaseri as saying. There were no further details about the circumstances and the implementation of the resolution.

reactions to the resolution

Critics of the political leadership reacted cautiously to the announcement. The problem is not the moral police, but the lifting of the headscarf requirement, wrote an Iranian activist on Twitter. “Women must be able to go everywhere without a headscarf,” he demanded. And this is “only the first step.”

According to observers, the dissolution of the vice squad would not mean an end to compulsory headscarves for women, but it would represent an important partial success for the women’s movement in Iran.

The vice police were the catalyst for the system-critical uprisings in the country that have been going on for more than two months. In mid-September, the Islamic moral guardians arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. A few strands of hair are said to have peeked out from under her headscarf. Amini died a few days later in the custody of the vice squad. Since then, people in Iran have been protesting against the Islamic system and its laws and regulations.

Since the protests broke out, many women, especially in large cities, have increasingly ignored the headscarf requirement and Islamic dress codes. According to Islamic law, women must wear a headscarf and a long, loose coat to cover their hair and body contours in public. This law has been part of the socio-political doctrine of the Islamic system for more than 40 years in order, as it is called, to “save the country and people from Western cultural invasion”.

hundreds of dead

According to human rights activists, around 470 demonstrators have been killed since the demonstrations began, including 64 children and 60 security forces. Official information on this is contradictory. The Security Council speaks of 200, a commander of the Revolutionary Guards of 300 dead.

In addition, thousands have been arrested in the past two months, including students, journalists, athletes and artists. Some demonstrators have also been sentenced to death by revolutionary courts. Further protests – and according to opposition circles also strikes – are planned across the country from Monday. dpa