The actions to burn the Koran in some European countries testify to the destruction of morality and morality in the West, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Izvestia.

“Europeans behave in the worst way in relation to one of the most sacred books, divine revelation. <...> In the Koran there is a constant call to reason, to rationality. And if you share the rational path, why are you burning it, the book? Such insignificant behavior, of course, is not justified by any logic other than barbarism and savagery,” Jalali said.

At the same time, in Russia, he continued, various religions and confessions coexist peacefully, and religious leaders show respect for each other, which can be considered an example.

“And when we see that the President of the Russian Federation [Владимир Путин] goes to Dagestan, visits a mosque, and they give him the Koran – and he puts it on his heart as a sign of respect – this is a very valuable manifestation of respect for us, ”the Iranian ambassador emphasized.

In 2023, several actions to burn the Koran took place in Sweden. The first of these was carried out by Rasmus Palund, leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party.

The burning of the Koran near the Turkish embassy caused a wide resonance, the Swedish government in response to criticism said that the incident was a manifestation of freedom of speech.

On June 28, the first day of the main Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha, a similar action was held near a mosque in Stockholm. The permit was issued by the local police. Also in July, similar incidents occurred in Copenhagen. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a sharp condemnation of the burning of the Koran and similar extremist acts, the Russian diplomatic department called it inappropriate to show disrespect for any religion in the world.

