Tehran (WAM)

Yesterday morning, the voting process officially began in the second round of the 14th Iranian presidential elections between candidates Saeed Jalili and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The first round took place last Friday, June 28, between the four candidates, Saeed Jalili, Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi. None of them was able to obtain an absolute majority, so the elections went to a second round between the two candidates who received the largest number of votes. Masoud Pezeshkian received 10 million, 415 thousand, and 191 votes, or 42% of the total votes, and Saeed Jalili received 9 million, 473 thousand, and 298 votes, or 39% of the total votes.

According to Article 36 of the Presidential Election Law, all persons who hold Iranian citizenship and are at least 18 years old can participate in the presidential elections by presenting their citizenship or national ID card.

The number of voters eligible to participate in the elections is more than 61 million people.