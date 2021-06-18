Iran elected a new president on Friday in an election in which voters expressed their discomfort with the Islamic regime with a strong abstention. The turnout did not reach 40%, according to data from the Fars agency, in an election in which the conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is the clear favorite to succeed Hasan Rohaní, who after completing two terms had no option to run again. Everything indicated that he will exceed 50% of the votes with ease and will be elected president without the need for a second round. The final results are scheduled for today.

The Iranians close the stage of a moderate government that since the arrival of Joe Biden has tried to resurrect the nuclear agreement broken by Donald Trump and open an era in the hands of the ultraconservatives, traditionally critical of contacts with the West, who must decide whether or not to continue with the dialogue with the United States. Although on this issue the last word is always held by the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The new balance in the Middle East depends on the recovery of this agreement.

The polls had announced a high abstention after three weeks of apathetic campaign, from a selection of candidates who left out reformers and moderate, and the rebound of the pandemic. The Leader was the first to cast his ballot and did not miss the opportunity to call the 59 million citizens with the right to vote to go to the polls. “Voting is a civic duty and it must be done as soon as possible. All votes count, ”Khamenei said before the microphones of national television.

Rohaní attended shortly thereafter and stressed that “the elections are important whatever happens and despite the problems we must go to vote‘, An allusion to the general discontent over the selection of candidates by the Council of Guardians. The atmosphere he perceived in Tehran should not have reminded him of the 2017 elections, when he was re-elected in the first round with a 73% turnout, and for this reason he told the cameras that he “would have liked to see more people.”

In the Iranian system, above the political parties, the scene is composed of two great currents that until now had maintained a certain balance since the establishment of the Islamic republic in 1979. The conservatives or ‘principalists’ and the reformists, who share their fidelity to revolutionary principles although differ in nuances when it comes to individual freedoms and foreign policy, have been taking over as head of the Government in a country in which true power is in the hands of the Supreme Leader, not the Executive.

Apparent democracy



This alternation gave an image of apparent democracy in the last four decades, but it was broken in 2009 with the ‘green revolt’, which ended the two reformist leaders, Mousavi and Mehdi Kerrubi, in house arrest for not accepting Mahmoud Ahmaedineyad’s victory and calling his followers to protest.

Mousavi reappeared this Friday with a message in which he denounced that “the word republic in the name ‘Islamic Republic’ has lost its meaning” and showed all his support for the Iranians who “are fed up with manipulated and humiliating elections». Strong words from a reformist leader who was Prime Minister of Iran during the hard years of the war against Iraq and who lives under arrest for his disagreements with the increasingly monochromatic and authoritarian drift of the regime.

Sohail Jannesari, an Iranian professor at Pompeu Fabra University, did not vote because “it is useless. There is no real competition and everything is set for Raisi to be president. We are before a ‘selection’ rather than an election ». Jannesari thinks that this time the regime «Does not want surprises and bets on a single stream: the ultraconservative. Until now, participation was important for them to give an image of legitimacy, but in this case they sacrifice it in exchange for a clear victory for their candidate. The only one of the four applicants who ran as a moderate was Abdolhossein Hemmati, a not very well known technocrat who was vice president of public broadcasting and director of the Central Bank of Iran.

This bet opened by Raisi is interpreted by some analysts as a desire of the Leader to prepare him for his succession. The 82-year-old Khamenei was also president before succeeding Khomeini and the health problems he has experienced have reopened the debate on withdrawal.