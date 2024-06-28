Tehran (agencies)

Iranians are awaiting the results of the presidential elections in their country, after voters cast their votes yesterday in early elections to elect a new president for the country.

About 61 million voters were called to head to the polls distributed over 58,640 polling stations spread across the country.

Footage broadcast by state media showed separate queues of men and women waiting, carrying their IDs, before casting their votes in ballot boxes in mosques or schools.

The elections had to be held in haste after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Four candidates competed in the elections, all of them in their fifties or sixties.

If none of these candidates obtains an absolute majority of votes, a second round will be held on July 5.

The first estimates of the voting results are expected to be released today, Saturday, with the official results to be released no later than tomorrow, Sunday.