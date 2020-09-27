Because the Iranian government released almost 90,000 prisoners because of the danger of the corona virus, but excluded political prisoners from the measure, the women’s rights activist went on a hunger strike.

D.he arrested Iranian women’s rights activist and human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotudeh has ended her hunger strike after more than 45 days. “Her body was no longer able to continue the strike,” Sotudeh’s husband Resa Chandan told the AFP news agency on Saturday. She was afraid that her heart disease could worsen.

The lawyer had protested with the hunger strike against the lack of protection for political prisoners against infection with the corona virus. Because of the risk of contagion, the Iranian leadership had released almost 90,000 prisoners. Political prisoners were excluded from the measure.

Last week, 57-year-old Sotudeh was admitted to a Tehran hospital because, according to her husband, she had lost a lot of weight and was “seriously weakened”. On Wednesday she was taken back to prison “without any medical intervention”. “Because of her heart problems, I expected that at least she would be transferred to the prison clinic,” said Chandan.

Last year, Sotudeh was sentenced to 33 years imprisonment and 148 strokes with a stick for allegedly insulting the revolutionary leader and espionage. Among other things, the lawyer represented women who protested against compulsory headscarves in Iran. She has also worked for journalists, opposition figures and dissidents such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi. In 2012, Sotudeh was awarded the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize.