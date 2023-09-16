Iran is holding its breath. Today marks one year since Mahsa Amini (22) died, after which mass protests broke out. They have not yielded much yet, but according to opposition spokesman Shahin Gobadi, the genie is definitely out of the bottle in his home country. “Something fundamental has changed.”
Chris van Mersbergen
