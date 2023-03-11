An the world famous Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro there is much to see. Two ships have also been anchored there for a few days, which are causing quite a stir. These are the two Iranian warships Iris Markan, a 228-meter-long helicopter carrier, and the slightly smaller war frigate Iris Dena. The Brazilian government had approved the two warships to dock in Brazil at the end of February after being brushed off at other countries.

Even before docking in Rio de Janeiro, the two Iranian warships in the South Atlantic had made Washington prick up their ears. The American Ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley, had specifically asked the Brazilian government in February not to allow the ships to dock. They have enabled illegal trade and terrorist activities in the past and have been sanctioned by the United States. “Brazil is a sovereign nation, but we firmly believe these ships should not dock anywhere,” Bagley said at the time.

In order not to offend American President Joe Biden shortly before his visit to the White House in mid-February, Brazil’s new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva initially waited. However, two weeks after the visit, the Brazilian Navy gave the Iranians permission.

Washington is not only unhappy about this, but worried. On Wednesday there were clear words. The harboring of naval ships of a regime that brutally represses its people, supplies Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine, and engages in terrorism and arms proliferation around the world sends “the wrong message in the wrong direction,” said the spokeswoman for the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre. Brazil is a sovereign country that makes its own decisions and decides how to deal with other countries, including Iran. But the ships would have facilitated illegal activities. “We have made it clear to the relevant countries that these ships should not dock in any country.”







At the end of March, Lula da Silva will travel to China

Washington accuses Tehran of helping Russia in the Ukraine war and secretly enriching weapons-grade uranium. The Iranian government has also been heavily criticized for repressing the protest movement demanding more rights for women.

For Lula da Silva, that doesn’t seem to be reason enough to turn his back on Tehran. Observers suspect that Brasília could want to demonstrate its independent foreign policy line with this action – especially with regard to Lula da Silva’s visit to China at the end of March. In Washington, however, one does not see how the presence of the ships can serve Brazilian interests. Some see it as a provocation and are calling for a response, such as Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who suggested considering whether to impose sanctions on the port of Rio de Janeiro or the Brazilian Navy.

Many of the Obama administration’s foreign policy advisers serve under President Joe Biden who have been associated with him and his foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim during Lula da Silva’s previous presidencies. There is a bad memory of an episode in 2010 when Brazil, together with Turkey, began to mediate in the nuclear dispute with Iran, against Western concerns. Lula da Silva’s tolerant attitude towards countries like Iran, which can now be observed again, coincides with his position on the Ukraine war, which he opposes no more than his desire for an unconditional peace. Washington and Europe would very much welcome a clearer stance from Brazil. After all, the country is currently on the UN Security Council and, as a member of the BRICS countries, could establish a dialogue with China and Russia that others are denied.