Doha (dpa)

The Iranian national team qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Football Cup, after overturning a goal deficit against the Japanese national team with a goal to win 2-1 in the match that brought them together today in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Japanese team ended the first half ahead with a clean goal scored by Hidemasa Morita in the 28th minute. In the second half, the Iranian team was able to equalize the score with a goal scored by Mohammad Mohibi in the 55th minute, before Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored the winning goal for the Iranian team in the sixth minute of stoppage time. for the match from a penalty kick.

In the semi-final match, which will be held next Wednesday, the Iranian national team will meet the winner of the quarter-final match between Qatar and its Uzbek counterpart.

The Japanese national team qualified for this round after occupying second place in the fourth group with six points, then it defeated the Bahrain national team 3-1 in the round of 16, while the Iranian national team qualified for this round after topping the third group with nine points, then defeated the Syrian national team in the round of 16 by 5. -4 via penalty shootout after the end of regular and extra time in a 1-1 draw.