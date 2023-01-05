In Iran, the well-known actress Taraneh Alidoosti was released on bail on Wednesday. Several report that international news agencies. Alidoosti was arrested last month for allegedly expressing her support for the months-long protest against the Iranian regime.

In early December, the actress posted a message on Instagram expressing her support for the first person to be executed by the Iranian regime for his role in the protests. Also posted a photo of herself without a headscarf. Whether Alidoosti was arrested because of that post is unclear. According to it state news agency IRNA she is said to have made “unsubstantiated” claims and shared “provocative material”.

On images that frequently appear social media have been shared, you can see how the 38-year-old actress walks out of prison with a bunch of flowers. It is striking that she has not covered her hair, while it is mandatory for women in Iran to wear a headscarf.

Oscar

The 38-year-old Alidoosti often collaborated with filmmaker Asghar Farhadi and thus gained fame at home and abroad. One of her most famous roles is in Iranian film The Salesman from 2016, also by Farhadi. That production won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017.

Protests against the Iranian regime began in September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after a brutal arrest by Iran’s vice police who arrested her for not wearing a headscarf. According to human rights organizations, hundreds of people have already died during the protests and dozens of demonstrators have now been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime.

In early December, the first person was executed. Mohsen Shekari, 23, was an Iranian human rights activist who was arrested at the end of September. He was sentenced to death for waging “war against God.”