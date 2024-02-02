The Syrian Arab News Agency quoted a military source as saying that the army shot down a number of Israeli missiles that were launched from the Golan Heights, targeting southern Damascus, on Friday.

The source said: “At approximately 4:20 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points south of Damascus. Our air defense forces responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material losses.”

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since the start of the Syrian war in 2011, primarily targeting Iranian-backed forces, including Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as Syrian army sites.

On Thursday, informed sources said that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has reduced the deployment of its senior officers in Syria due to a series of deadly Israeli strikes, and will rely more on factions allied with Tehran to maintain its influence there.

Three of the sources told Reuters that while ultra-conservatives in Tehran are demanding revenge, Iran's decision to withdraw senior officers is partly motivated by its concern not to be drawn into a conflict raging across the Middle East.

She added that Iran does not intend to completely withdraw from Syria, and will rely on managing its operations in Syria remotely with the help of Lebanese Hezbollah.

The agency noted that the Revolutionary Guard conveyed to the Syrian side its concerns about the involvement of the Syrian security forces in leaking information about its forces.