Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani. © FIFPro

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani is said to be on the Iranian regime’s death list. This is reported by the international players’ union FIFPro.

Tehran – The Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani has apparently been sentenced to death in his home country. Several news agencies report this in unison and refer to a tweet by the international players’ union FIFPro. Nasr-Azadani is said to have been arrested during unrest on November 18 and shortly afterwards accused of “high treason”.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasmin, the 26-year-old is accused of being part of an armed and organized group that is said to be responsible for the deaths of three security forces during the national protests.

Iranian soccer player Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death: union FIFPro is dismayed

FIFPro was dismayed by the 26-year-old’s conviction. “FIFPro is shocked and saddened by the reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and fundamental freedoms in his country,” the union wrote.

The former Iranian Bundesliga professionals Ali Karimi and Mehdi Mahdavikia had also expressed concern about the verdict and called for the execution to be reversed. Both have campaigned against the suppression of protesters in recent months.

Iran has been the scene of protests since 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody on September 16. The woman had been arrested by the so-called vice squad for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.

At the World Cup in Qatar, the players of the Iranian national team caused a stir when they didn’t sing the anthem before the first group game against England (2:6), thus sending a sign of solidarity to the regime’s critics. But before the following games, the players sang along. There have been several reports that the players and their families have previously received massive threats. (SID/fmu)