Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour won the Grammy for Best Song for Social Change last Sunday (5). The song ‘Baraye’ (or ‘For’ in English) is an anthem in support of protests against the authoritarianism of the Government of Iran.

Hajipour was denounced for the song and faces arrest in Iran. The song’s lyrics point out why young Iranians have taken to the streets to face the country’s authorities and the final stanza pays homage to Masha Amini – killed by Iranian police forces. “For women, life, freedom”.

The song was released on Hajipour’s social media and quickly went viral. The singer was jailed for several days before posting bail in October. The lawsuit against the artist for the crimes of “propaganda against the regime” and “instigating violence” is still in court and could result in six years in prison or even exile.

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, presented the Grammy to Hajipour and praised the song. “That song became an anthem for the Mahsa Amini protests and a powerful, poetic call to freedom for women’s rights. Shervin was arrested, but the song continued to resonate around the world with its powerful lyrics. Women, life and freedom.”

So far, there has been no statement from the Government of Iran regarding Hajipour’s award. Protests in the country resulted in the arrest of more than 19,600 people and 527 deaths, according to human rights activists in the nation.

Last Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered amnesty or reduced sentences for thousands of Iranians. Khamenei also recognized for the first time the excesses practiced by the country’s authorities in the demonstrations.