In the Ukraine war, there are attacks on the capital Kiev again. The Kremlin receives additional war material. News ticker on the Ukraine war.

Wagner troops hand over weapons: War material for Moscow

The processed information, in particular on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 13, 6:15 a.m.: At least one person was killed in drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Thursday night. At least four people were injured, according to the authorities. For the third night in a row, Kiev was attacked by what the military administration said were Iranian Shahed drones. There were explosions in several neighborhoods.

The Shahed drones “entered the capital from different directions,” the military administration of Kiev said in the online service Telegram. About a dozen of them were shot down in the airspace over the city. Falling debris was reported from five parts of the city.

The Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone in the air during an airstrike on the Ukrainian capital. (Archive image) © Evgeniy Maloletka/dpa

Ukraine War: Wagner Army surrenders weapons to Ministry of Defense

According to official information, the private army of the mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin handed over masses of heavy weapons, military equipment and thousands of tons of ammunition to the Russian Ministry of Defense. These include T-90 and T-80 tanks, multiple rocket launchers and numerous artillery systems, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. In addition, the Wagner army gave up 2,500 tons of ammunition and 20,000 firearms.

In Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022, the Wagner fighters have repeatedly conquered areas in the neighboring country, including the city of Bakhmut. Last month, however, Prigozhin launched an uprising against Moscow, which he only broke off shortly before an uncontrollable escalation.

War in Ukraine: Moscow fires army general involved in Ukraine war after criticism

Like Prigozhin, the commander-in-chief of the Russian 58th Army stationed in southern Ukraine, Ivan Popov, made serious accusations against his own military leadership – and according to his statements was therefore dismissed. Addressing the soldiers in a voice message distributed on Duma Deputy Andrei Gurulev’s Telegram channel on Wednesday, Popov said he had been relieved of his post for criticizing the inefficient conduct of the war. “I drew attention to the greatest tragedy of modern warfare – the lack of artillery reconnaissance and countermeasures and the multiple deaths and injuries from enemy artillery.” After that, the Ministry of Defense got rid of him.

Popov, whose army was fighting in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, didn’t take kindly to his superiors: “The soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces could not break through our front, but the commander-in-chief dealt us a treacherous blow from the rear, taking the army at the most difficult moment decapitated the highest tension.” Other Telegram channels had previously reported that Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov had called Popov a “panic monger” and replaced him.

Popov’s dismissal and criticism fit into the picture that military experts are painting of the Russian army a good 16 months after the start of the war of aggression ordered by Kremlin chief Putin. Accordingly, large parts of the armed forces are dissatisfied with their own military leadership and their embellished situation reports. The failed uprising of the Wagner army, which had been fighting for Moscow for a long time, was also explicitly directed against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who accused the mercenary boss Prigozhin of corruption and incompetence. (With agency material)