How did you feel about this matter?

Demonstration in Berlin last weekend, in solidarity with those who were repressed during the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran | Photo: EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Iranian security forces and militias on Wednesday cracked down on a demonstration marking the 40th day of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl from the Kurdish city of Saqez who died last month in Tehran after being arrested and beaten by police. of customs for “inappropriate use” of the hijab, the Islamic veil.

State news agency Isna reported that around 10,000 people had come to the Saqez cemetery where Amini is buried. Kurdish human rights group Hengaw reported that protesters were met with gunfire and tear gas.

The first information points to several injured and that many were detained, but there are no confirmations of deaths.

According to Hengaw, at least 50 people were injured during the response of security forces to protests in the cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Saqez, Divandareh, Bukan and Mahabad on Wednesday.

Human rights groups reported that Amini’s family did not organize any tribute for the 40 days of the girl’s death (a tradition in Shia Islam) because she was threatened with reprisals, but the region’s governor, Zarei Kusha, claimed that the family members spontaneously decided not to perform any act.