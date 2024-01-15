Iran's missile attack on “espionage centers and anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Erbil, Iraq. This was reported by the IRNA agency, which also publishes the images of the moment in which the missiles of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit the terrorists' headquarters. Tehran announced a similar operation in Syria, where “they have been ISIS bases in the occupied territories identified and destroyed by launching numerous ballistic missiles“.

“Mossad headquarters hit”

Iran reportedly hit Mossad headquarters in Erbil, Iraq. This was reported by the Iran Observer Twitter account, according to which the news was confirmed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “Dozens of ballistic missiles are launched and drone attacks are reported“, reports the account, which speaks of at least 6 missiles that would have hit the base.

On Twitter, IRNA, the Iranian agency, cited security sources in Iraqi Kurdistan according to which “flights were blocked at the city's airport”. “Some media sources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq claimed that the new American consulate in Erbil was targeted by numerous missiles and rockets“, the agency writes again, also reporting “some unofficial sources”, according to which “structures belonging to the Zionist regime in Erbil were attacked”. ABC News cites an Iraqi security source, according to whom in the raid four people were killedbut there would be no American casualties.

“Missile attack against ISIS bases”

Iran announced it had launched a missile attack against headquarters of “anti-Iranian terrorist groups” in Syria. In particular, the Irna agency reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced “the destruction of the meeting places of the commanders and the main elements linked to the recent terrorist crimes in Kerman and Rask in Syria with ballistic missiles”. The note explains that they were ISIS bases identified and destroyed in the occupied territories of Syria “by launching numerous ballistic missiles”. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, we read further, “assures the great Iranian nation that it will find terrorist groups wherever they are and punish them for their shameful actions”.