Demonstrations in Iran have been going on for the third month. They became the longest in the history of anti-government demonstrations under the current regime. It all started when Iranian vice police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 for improperly wearing a headscarf. She died a few days later at the police station. Outraged Iranian women, convinced that the girl died from beatings, began to spontaneously take to street protests, drop and burn headscarves.

At the same time, they demanded that the perpetrators be punished and the atrocities of the morality police patrols, which sharply tightened supervision over the observance of Islamic norms in clothing by women, be stopped.

Demonstrations covered all the new cities of Iran. They began to be joined by high school students, students, employees of government agencies, merchants and representatives of the business community, famous artists, journalists and bloggers. Strikes were announced by the workers of a number of enterprises, and local bazaars were closed. Students refused to attend classes. Thus, the protests have acquired a nationwide scale.

Police, units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (a parallel military structure) and the Basij militias tried to quell the unrest by using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons against the demonstrators. According to official figures, more than 200 participants in the unrest died. Arrested, according to Iranian human rights activists, more than 14 thousand people.

However, the forceful actions of the authorities, apparently, did not break the will of the protesters. At the same time, the latter put forward not only demands for democratic freedoms and respect for human rights, but also the removal of the religious leadership of the country from power.

All this causes growing concern in the ruling circles of Iran. It becomes obvious that tough measures alone will hardly be able to stabilize the situation in the country and that some kind of compromise solutions are needed. Perhaps the leaders of the republic have begun to think about this now. Some deputies of the Iranian Majlis (parliament), as well as representatives of the clergy, are already talking about this. A few days ago, the statement of the head of the prosecutor’s office (not yet officially confirmed) about the dissolution of the vice police was leaked to the media.

Iranian liberal reformers, who were ousted from power after the presidential elections held in the summer, are calling for, if not abolishing, then at least softening the rules stipulated by Islam for wearing women’s clothing. Conservatives object to the concessions, which, in their opinion, will be a sign of weakness and will only encourage protest moods. However, while the authorities are considering what to do, the demonstrators called for a three-day general strike in the country.

The Iranian authorities will most likely manage to somehow stabilize the current crisis situation in the country. However, the potential accumulated by society will not go anywhere. And if there are no changes in the socio-economic and socio-political life of the republic, then a new – even more acute – internal political crisis will be inevitable.

It is noteworthy that the hostile forces represented by the United States, Israel and a number of Western European countries did not fail to take advantage of the difficult situation in Iran. They increased pressure on Tehran on human rights issues: they imposed sanctions against the vice police, heads of law enforcement agencies and departments that suppressed protests. In addition, Western human rights organizations launched an active campaign to condemn the actions of the Iranian authorities.

At the same time, Western countries shy away from direct interference in Iran’s internal affairs, fearing that this will play into the hands of its religious and political leadership and strengthen the position of the authorities under the slogan of rebuffing “external aggression.” By the way, Tehran really accuses the United States and Israel of organizing anti-government demonstrations on the outskirts of the country, in particular, in the provinces of Kurdistan, as well as Sistan and Balochistan, where the most violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces took place.

Another deterrent to the West is the continued desire of the Joe Biden administration to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to, according to Washington, block Iran’s progress toward nuclear weapons. Unexpected surprises can also be expected from Israel, which, speaking sharply against the restoration of the JCPOA, believes that the subsequent lifting of sanctions will allow Tehran to strengthen financial and military-political support for pro-Iranian forces in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. Against this background, it cannot be ruled out that Israel will again resort to terrorist actions against Iranian scientists, military and nuclear facilities, as has already happened in the recent past.

The author is an expert of the Valdai Club, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Iran (2001).–2005), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Thailand and Permanent Representative to ESCAP (2010–2014)

The position of the editors may not coincide with the opinion of the author