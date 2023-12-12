Iranians Mersedeh Shahinkar and Afsoon Najafi, who lost an eye and a sister, respectively, in the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, received this Tuesday (12) the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on behalf of the movement “Women, Life and Freedom” and the 20-year-old woman who lost her life in the custody of the Iranian regime's police.

At a ceremony held in Strasbourg, France, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola emphasized that “no one can stop the courage and resilience of Iranian women” in their fight for “justice, freedom and human rights”, personified by Mahsa Amini, “nor will your voice be silenced.”

Amini's family was detained by Iranian authorities before leaving the country and was only represented in Strasbourg by his lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, who assured that although he was “cautious” in his words because he would have to return to Iran after his trip to Europe, the award was an “honor” for the deceased's relatives.

Metsola, who called the family's travel ban “another sign of what the Iranian people face every day,” said Amini's voice “has reached the entire world thanks to men, women, students, academics and all kinds of people in the streets”, thanks to the “Women, Life and Freedom” movement.

Present in Strasbourg, on behalf of this initiative, were Mersedeh Shahinkar, a fitness instructor who was shot in the repression of protests, and Afsoon Najafi, whose sister lost her life in the same demonstrations against the Iranian regime and restrictions on women's rights.

“Your willingness to stand up for your friends and family who have been killed or imprisoned inspires everyone. Your courage in pointing out abuse and injustice is an example to the entire world. Know that you are not alone, that this house is your home, and that your courage will win because his cause is the right one”, declared Metsola.

Amini, who died just over a year ago in Iranian police custody after being arrested by the so-called “morality police” for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly, was nominated by the European Parliament's three main groups to receive the 50,000 prize. euros, which rewards an extraordinary contribution to the protection of freedom of conscience and is the EU's highest tribute to human rights work.

Mahsa Amini, “an invincible spirit like a phoenix”.

Nikbakht, the lawyer for Amini's family, read an emotional message from the murdered woman's mother, who said that the mourning for her daughter “will last forever” and highlighted how “magnificent” it was that her daughter would receive this honor posthumously in the country birth date of Joan of Arc.

“How significant is the union of these two inspiring daughters of history over the centuries, of two people who, with their death, crossed borders and revived the human aspiration for emancipation and freedom. The name of Jina Mahsa Amini has become a secret code for freedom and the expansion of her dream of freedom from Iranian Kurdistan to the world,” said the lawyer on behalf of the mother.

“They thought that killing her would stop her in the same way that the oppressors thought that burning Joan of Arc would make her dreams disappear in smoke. They did not know, and still do not know, that from the ashes of Jina and Joan will be born a spirit invincible like a phoenix”, he stated, to the applause of the plenary.

Amini's death sparked strong protests that, for months, called for the end of the Islamic Republic and only subsided after a repression that caused 500 deaths, the arrest of at least 22,000 people and in which seven protesters were executed, one of them in public. .