Iranian President Pezeshkian: Iran will enhance cooperation with Russia

Iran will increase the level of cooperation with Russia, and this task will be one of the key ones for the new government of the country. This was stated by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu, reports TASS.

Pezeschkian also stressed that relations between the two states will “develop on an ongoing basis.”

Earlier it became known that Shoigu, during his unannounced visit to Iran, conveyed a personal message from Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the country’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian. The Security Council Secretary also held a meeting in Tehran with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.