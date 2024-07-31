His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, received His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of His Highness’s participation in His Excellency’s inauguration ceremony, which was held yesterday in the Iranian Parliament.

His Highness conveyed the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for success and guidance to His Excellency the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while His Excellency conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his wishes for the UAE to continue to progress and prosper.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance fruitful and positive bilateral cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports efforts to establish peace and consolidate stability and sustainable security in the region.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; His Excellency Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council; and His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.