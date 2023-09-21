Iranian President Raisi: military cooperation with Russia will continue

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that cooperation with Russia in the military, economic, political, technological, and trade spheres will continue. This is reported by RIA News.

The politician also suggested waiting for the announcement of the results of the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Iran.

Earlier, Shoigu, at a meeting with the Minister of Defense and Support of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, said that interaction between the two states was reaching a new level. He stressed that the countries are committed to implementing all planned activities, despite the opposition of the United States and its Western allies. The head of the department indicated that sanctions pressure had shown its futility.