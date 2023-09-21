Iranian women could face up to ten years in prison for not wearing the veil if they do so in an organized manner. This Wednesday, September 20, the Iranian Parliament approved a law that increases penalties for those who do not respect the dress code in public places. The project must be ratified by the Guardian Council, a clerical oversight body.

Four days after the first anniversary of the death of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, the Iranian Parliament approved a law strengthening sanctions against women who, among other things, do not wear the Islamic veil.

The young woman was arrested last year for wearing her veil incorrectly, and had died in custody three days later, on September 16, triggering an unprecedented wave of protests in the country.

“The deputies approved the implementation of the bill on “hijab and chastity” for a three-year trial period,” reported the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

The bill, which provides for increased penalties for both women and men who do not respect the dress code of the Islamic Republic, was approved with 152 votes in favor, 34 against and seven abstentions out of a total of 201. deputies present.

“Any person” who commits the crime of “not wearing a veil or wearing inappropriate clothing in cooperation with Governments, media, groups or organizations foreign or hostile” to the Islamic Republic, “or in an organized manner, will be sentenced to a sentence of fourth degree prison.”

This penalty ranges from ten days to two months in prison (currently) and would be sentenced to between five and ten years in prison if it is proven that people exceeded the law in an organized manner or in cooperation with an institution.

Additionally, business owners who serve non-veiled women will face potential fines or travel restrictions.

New financial sanctions are also planned for “promoting nudity” or “mocking the hijab” in the media and social networks.

Specifically, the regulations could punish women and girls who, on social networks, show “nudity of any part of the body or wear thin or tight clothing.” In addition, the use of torn pants, short sleeves, skirts that do not They cover the legs, shorts, etc.

To come into effect, the law must be approved by the Council of Guardians of the Constitution, an unelected body made up of six jurists and six clerics, who can veto Parliament’s decisions.

More and more Iranian women go out without veils

The death of Mahsa Amini triggered an unprecedented protest movement within Iranian society. In a challenge against the regime, more and more women began to take to the streets without veils, something unthinkable before.

The authorities initially removed the moral police, which is responsible for enforcing dress code laws in public spaces and empowered the country to arrest women who do not respect the law. However, in July, these police returned to the streets and increased pressure on women.







Now the police take photos of women walking on the street with their heads uncovered. Likewise, control has increased through street surveillance cameras, with the aim of being able to recognize faces.

Once identified, many women received threatening messages from the Government, had their cars confiscated or had to face punishments such as cleaning bodies. In addition to potentially losing their job, they may be denied service in stores, banks or airports if they do not wear the headscarf.

Around 4,000 women have been tried for having repeatedly been in public spaces without a veil.

The UN denounces a form of ‘Gender Apartheid’

“The bill could be described as a form of ‘Gender Apartheid’, as the authorities appear to govern through systemic discrimination with the intention of suppressing women and girls into total submission,” experts say of the United Nations.

They also denounced that the law violates fundamental rights such as freedom of opinion and expression, the right to peaceful protest, or access to social, educational and health services.

UN officials also warned about the possible consequences of this law.

“The militarization of ‘public morality’ to deny women and girls their freedom of expression is deeply disempowering and will entrench and amplify gender discrimination and marginalization, with broader negative consequences for children and society as a whole.” “says the organization.

