Iranian officials clashed this Monday (6) when talking about assigning responsibility for the wave of alleged poisonings in girls’ schools in the country.

While Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, called for a rigorous investigation and that those responsible should be punished with the death penalty, and Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, blamed the poisonings on the country’s “enemies”, two ministries pointed out that the vast majority of cases was due to anxiety.

“Less than 10% of cases have had actual symptoms and most are related to anxiety,” said Iranian Deputy Health Minister Saeed Karimi, who is part of a team investigating the poisonings.

“Some of the students were exposed to an irritating substance that is mainly inhaled,” said the deputy minister, who did not explain what product it was.

“Students close to those who were exposed to the irritant became infected with anxiety and worry, and others were not at the school where the substance irritated the students, but they read news about the subject and suffered complications caused by psychological effects”, he said.

Iran is suffering a wave of alleged poisonings in hundreds of female educational institutions in dozens of cities that began three months ago, has multiplied in recent days and has affected thousands of female students, many of them being hospitalized.

Karimi said that the vast majority of girls and young women hospitalized were discharged in less than six hours and only those suffering from some type of illness, such as asthma, needed more medical care.

For its part, the Iranian Ministry of the Interior said this Monday that it did not find “toxic or dangerous” substances in the analyzes carried out on the interned students and also attributed to “anxiety” more than 90% of the cases.

The department said it found “stimulants” in less than 5% of cases that caused “malaise” and the appearance of mild “symptoms” in the girls.

“This may be a deliberate and criminal act, which is being investigated by intelligence and security agencies,” according to the statement.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also preached this Monday on state TV that the authorities “should take the issue of student poisoning seriously”. “If it is proven to be deliberate, the perpetrators of this unforgivable crime must be sentenced to capital punishment,” he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the poisonings on the country’s “enemies”, a term often used to refer to the United States and Israel.

In the United States, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre echoed accusations made by activists on social media that the alleged poisonings were retaliation by fundamentalists for protests in Iran last year, after a young woman who refused to wear the Islamic headscarf died at the hands of the customs police.

Many demonstrations started from girls’ school students, who took off their veils, cut their hair and posted on social media photos showing the middle finger to portraits of Khamenei and Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The possibility that girls in Iran are possibly being poisoned simply for trying to get an education is shameful and unacceptable,” said Jean-Pierre. The White House called for an independent investigation into whether the alleged poisonings were related to the protests.