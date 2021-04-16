Iran began enriching the isotope uranium-235 at a rate of up to 60% in implementation of what was announced on April 13, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, on Friday, citing the head of the country’s nuclear program.

The agency quoted the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, as saying that “60% uranium enrichment is underway at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facilities” in Natanz, in central Iran, without further details.