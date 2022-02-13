Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter, without elaborating, that “the work of Iranian negotiators to make progress is becoming more difficult every moment… while the Western parties pretend to put forward initiatives to avoid their obligations.”

was Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Friday that Iran had “never had any hopes” on nuclear talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the nuclear deal..

Raisi said in a televised speech on the 43rd anniversary of the Khomeinist revolution in 1979, “We pin our hopes on our country, east and west, north and south, and we have never had hopes in Vienna or New York.”“.

Raisi added that Iran would rely on its domestic economic potential instead of waiting for support from abroad and from nuclear talks with world powers.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the United States should make a “political decision” regarding the lifting of sanctions, as demanding that Tehran lift all sanctions to revive the 2015 nuclear deal is non-negotiable..