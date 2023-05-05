ISNA: Director General of the Iranian Ministry of Labor fired because of the words about the imminent sale of the Iranian islands

Director General of the Department of Social Insurance of the Ministry of Labor of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Sajjad Padam was fired because of his words about the inevitable sale of the Iranian islands of Kish and Qeshm, as well as land in the province of Khuzestan due to the economic crisis. About it informs news agency ISNA.

“We sacrificed the lives of 300,000 martyrs so as not to give up an inch of our land, and now we may follow the example of Greece, which sold about 100 islands because of debts to its pensioners,” the official said.