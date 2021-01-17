Iran is “is in the process of acquiring nuclear capacity “ and “it is urgent to say that this is enough”, estimates the French Minister of Foreign Affairs in an interview with JDD, Sunday January 17. Jean-Yves Le Drian expresses his concerns about the nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic, calling for a return of the United States in the Vienna agreement of 2015 as soon as Joe Biden takes office. This agreement provides for a partial lifting of international sanctions against Tehran, in exchange for measures intended to ensure that this country does not acquire nuclear weapons. But Donald Trump came out unilaterally in 2018.

“In coming out of this deal, the Trump administration chose the strategy it called maximum pressure on Iran. The result was that this strategy only increased the risk and the threat. We must therefore stop this mechanism “, declares the head of French diplomacy. “It won’t be enough”, he added, however, recalling that there is “also a presidential election in Iran in mid-June”. “It will take tough discussions on ballistic proliferation and Iran’s destabilization of its neighbors in the region. I am kept a secret on the timing of this kind of issue, but it is urgent.”

Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday January 13 that it was making progress in its production of uranium metal to be used as fuel for a reactor. The subject is sensitive because uranium metal can be used as a component for nuclear weapons and the 2015 agreement includes a 15-year ban on “the production or acquisition of plutonium or uranium metals or their alloys”.