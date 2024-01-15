The most recent Nobel Peace Prize winner, civil rights activist Narges Mohammadi (51), has been convicted again in her home country of Iran for spreading propaganda against the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. She was sentenced to fifteen months in prison for this, her family reported on the social medium Threads. It is the fifth time that Mohammadi has been convicted since she was arrested in 2021. The fifteen-month prison sentence is in addition to the twelve years she has already served.

Mohammadi's family writes on Threads that the verdict appears “like a political statement” against her. She is accused of “repeatedly inciting and encouraging public and individual opinions against the Islamic regime to sow chaos.” Before her imprisonment, Mohammadi spoke out against the death penalty in Iran and in favor of women's rights and the reform of the Islamic regime in the country.

The verdict was handed down on December 19, a month and a half after Mohammadi's children received the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf. She received this together with the entire Iranian protest movement that is committed to more women's rights and freedom in Iran. Mohammadi was praised by the committee for making great personal sacrifices for her ideals. She was imprisoned thirteen times and in total she was sentenced to more than thirty years and 154 lashes.

