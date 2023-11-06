Iranian Narges Mohammadi, winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, began a hunger strike this Monday (6) to protest the denial of medical care in prisons and the mandatory use of the Islamic veil in Iran.

“Narges Mohammadi informed his family, through a message, that he started a hunger strike,” family members of the activist, who suffers from health problems, said on Instagram.

Mohammadi, who is in Tehran’s Evin prison, began the hunger strike to denounce “the Islamic Republic’s policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick prisoners”.

This lack of medical care translates into “loss of health and lives”, according to the statement released by Mohammadi’s family.

The activist also wants to denounce the “policy of death or mandatory use of the veil for Iranian women”.

Denial of medical care

The family also stated that Mohammadi needs “urgent medical care” in a specialized lung and heart center, something that was rejected by the authorities in the Persian country.

“They refuse to give him access to the medical care he needs for a week”, reported his family.

Iranian authorities last week denied transferring Mohammadi to a hospital for lung and heart tests because the activist refused to wear a hijab.

“A prosecutor gave orders that she should not be transferred to the hospital under any circumstances unless she covers herself with a veil,” the activist’s family reported at the time.

The family also expressed this Monday (6) their concern about Mohammadi’s health and stated that they hold the Islamic Republic responsible “for what could happen to our beloved Narges”.

The Nobel Committee last month awarded the prestigious prize to Mohammadi “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Nobel also linked Mohammadi’s activism with the protests triggered last year after the death in police custody of young Mahsa Amini, after being detained for not correctly wearing the Islamic veil.

The Iranian government considered granting the award to the activist as “a political act” and a measure of “pressure” from the West.

Mohammadi is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for “spreading propaganda against the state” and has been in and out of Iranian prisons for years.

His activism cost him 13 arrests, five sentences totaling 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

The journalist and activist has not seen her children, who are in Paris, for eight years and has also spent long periods in solitary confinement.