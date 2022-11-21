Home page politics

The Iranian national team did not sing their own anthem in Qatar. © Frank Augstein/AP/dpa

In solidarity with the demonstrations in Iran, the Iranian national team did not sing their own anthem in their first game in Qatar.

Munich – The demonstrations against the repressive policies of the Iranian government continue. As violence against demonstrators mounts, solidarity with the resistance against the regime is now also being shown on the soccer field at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – by the Iranian national team itself.

Iran protests: Iranian national team does not sing the anthem – fans boo too

The players of the Iran national team did not sing the national anthem in the World Cup opener against England. Iranian activists see it as a gesture of support for the nationwide protests at home. Before the game this Monday, they had hoped for a declaration of solidarity from the players. Hundreds of fans also reacted to the Iranian anthem with boos.

Iranian national team does not sing anthem – consequences and bans are imminent

The Iranian state broadcaster interrupted the live broadcast at the anthem. The Iranian state media and pro-regime Telegram channels reported on the game, but did not mention the national team’s action during the anthem. The players could now face consequences. There had been speculation in Iran that they might be banned if they remained silent at the anthem. Previously there were fears of consequences for the climber Elnas Rekabi, who competed without a headscarf.

Iranian eleven does not sing their own national anthem – out of solidarity with protests at home

Iranian captain Ehsan Hajsafi on Sunday expressed his condolences to the grieving families of the victims in Iran. The team has to accept that the conditions in the country are not good and the people are not happy. The players are aware of that. According to estimates by human rights activists, at least 360 people have been killed in the nationwide protests in Iran so far.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi said before the tournament that the team in Qatar did not want to be influenced by the protests at home. “We also have other responsibilities to Iranian society, but here our focus is on football,” he said. Iranian state media such as the IRNA agency previously defended the national team. They would not bow to the “attacks and psychological operations” of Western media. After the silent protest of the national team, the tone in the state media could change. (bb/dpa)