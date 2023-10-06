AGiven the ongoing tense world situation with the war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and other conflicts, there were enough candidates: 259 personalities and 92 organizations were in the running this year. The total number of 351 nominees was the second highest ever. The Nobel institutions traditionally keep secret who is among the nominees for 50 years.

The Nobel Peace Prize is considered the most important political prize in the world. Last year it went to the imprisoned Belarusian human rights lawyer Ales Bialyazki as well as the human rights organizations Memorial from Russia and Center for Civil Liberties from Ukraine. They were honored, among other things, for their commitment to civil societies in their home countries, the right to criticize power and the protection of the basic rights of citizens.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the only Nobel Prize that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo. The winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature had already been announced in Stockholm from Monday to Thursday. At the end of this year’s prize announcements, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will follow on Monday.

This year, all awards are worth eleven million Swedish crowns (around 950,000), one million crowns more than in previous years. They are then traditionally presented on December 10th, the anniversary of the death of the Swedish dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896).