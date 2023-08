How did you feel about the content of this article?

In a photo from May 2023, young people appear wearing an Islamic veil in a Tehran park. | Photo: Jaime Leon/EFE

Iran’s judicial authorities have filed a complaint against singer Mehdi Yarrahi for releasing a song urging women to remove their headscarves, less than a month before the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody for wearing the headscarf. inadequately by the standards of the Persian regime.

“A case has been opened against Mehdi Yarrahi for publishing an illegal song that challenges the customs and morals of an Islamic society,” reported the Mizan agency, linked to the Iranian Judiciary, on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “The necessary legal actions will be taken against him,” Mizan added.

The popular musician released the song on Friday Roosarito, which means “Your veil” in Persian; in the song, he asks Iranian women to remove their hijabs and expresses his support for the protests that rocked the country last year. “The optional headscarf is just one of the serious demands of the oppressed people of Iran, who have sacrificed many precious lives to achieve freedom and democracy,” as can be read in the nearly four-minute music video before the start.

The artist had already released a song last year in support of the protests triggered by the death of young Amini, after she was arrested for not wearing the Islamic headscarf properly. Amini’s death sparked strong protests chanting “Woman, life, freedom”, which for months demanded the end of the Islamic Republic and which ended after a strong repression that left 500 dead and thousands detained, with seven of them executed, some in public.

Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have denounced that the Iranian authorities are arresting activists and putting pressure on the families of those killed in the protests due to the proximity of the anniversary of the death of young Amini.