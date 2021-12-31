The launch attempt, which coincided with indirect talks between the United States and Iran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from the United States, Germany and France.

“In order to put the payload into orbit, the missile’s speed was required to exceed 7600 (meters per second). We reached 7350,” spokesman Ahmed Hosseini said in a documentary report about the launch broadcast on state television and posted on the website.

Hosseini did not clarify, on Thursday, whether the devices had been put into orbit, but he indicated that the launch is a test before future attempts to put satellites into space.

Iran has made a few failed attempts to send satellites into space in the past few years, due to technical problems.

Washington says that Iran’s development of space launch vehicles is a matter of concern to it, while a German diplomat said that Berlin called on Iran to stop launching satellite missiles into space, adding that these missiles constitute a violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

For its part, France said, on Friday, that the launch of the missile, which was aimed at sending three research instruments into space, violated the provisions of the United Nations, describing it as something “extremely regrettable”, because it comes at a time when progress is being made in nuclear talks with world powers.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected criticism from the United States, France and Germany for Tehran’s launch of a missile capable of carrying satellites into space.