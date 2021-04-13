The vessel Hyperion Ray, owned by the Israeli Ray Shipping company and flying the Bahamas flag, was attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This was announced on Tuesday, April 13, by the Al-Mayadin TV channel, citing its own sources.

As specified, the incident took place near the emirate of Fujairah, which is part of the UAE. The cargo ship is known to have left the Kuwaiti port of Ahmadi. As a result of the attack, it received minor damage, the team members were not injured. Despite this, Hyperion Ray will be forced to enter the nearest port to assess the severity of the damage suffered and the risks of continuing to sail.

According to Al-Mayadin, the Israeli side said the ship was attacked by an Iranian missile, presumably launched from an Iranian drone or other vessel. It is clarified that this attack could be Tehran’s response to the recent terrorist attack at a nuclear facility in Iranian Natanz, in which the Israeli special services were allegedly involved.

On April 11, an accident occurred at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said the incident was related to the distribution of electricity. As Israeli radio KAN reported, citing anonymous intelligence sources, the cause of the accident was a cyberattack by the Israeli special service Mossad. Israel’s involvement in the attack on Iran’s nuclear facility was anonymously confirmed in the United States.

On April 7, it was reported that Israeli forces struck an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, believed to be linked to intelligence activities by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In late March, in the Arabian Sea, Iran launched a missile attack on a ship belonging to the Israeli company XT Management.