Germany made a big mistake when it joined the sanctions against Russia, and thus, in fact, dragged itself into the conflict in Ukraine. Therefore, the situation will not change until the country changes its foreign policy. An Iranian newspaper reported Hamshahri.

The publication states that Germany doomed itself to a drop in living standards, so strikes began there, which “froze” the normal development of the economy in the country. The strikes stopped the work of airports, bus and railway stations. This led to disruptions in the transportation of goods and cargo.

The authors of the article noted that energy prices have risen sharply in Germany, and a large inflation has been noted in the country. Because of this, Germany found itself in a vicious circle, where new anti-Russian sanctions dispersed inflation in the country. However, German politicians said the sanctions policy should be followed “for as long as necessary”.

Earlier, on March 31, about 200 former representatives of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to start negotiations on a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. Among the authors of the appeal were trade unionists, as well as the son of ex-Chancellor of Germany Willy Brandt and ex-chairman of the Bundestag Wolfgang Thierse. They argue that peace can only be made on the basis of international law and together with Russia.

On March 27, it became known that the German Ministry of Finance planned to increase support for Ukraine to €15 billion. The financial department said that due to the large material losses of the Ukrainian army, new supplies of materials are required.

Prior to this, on March 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a meeting with fellow citizens in Cottbus (Brandenburg), said that the Ukrainian conflict, with a high degree of probability, would last for a very long time.

On February 24, The Wall Street Journal reported that Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron had called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to negotiate with Moscow. The corresponding request was made during the February visit of the Ukrainian leader to Paris.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.