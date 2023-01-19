An Iranian man was sentenced to eight years in jail for beheading his young wife and displaying her head in public in 2022.the country’s judicial authority announced on Wednesday.

Mona Heidari, 17, was murdered in February 2022 by her husband and son-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, on suspicion of adultery.

The images of the man parading smiling down the street, with his wife’s head, caused a commotion in the country.

At that time, local media reported that the victim, Mona Heidari, was only 12 years old when she got married and had a 3-year-old son at the time of his death.

Heidari, according to the Europa Press agency, had been accused by her husband of an “honor crime” (adultery) and had escaped to Turkey trying to protect her life.

However, her father and husband took her back to Iran, where she was later murdered.

Following the tragedy, several human rights activists urged the authorities to reform the law protecting women against spousal violence and to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls, currently set at 13 years.

The 17-year-old #MonaHeydari who was beheaded in Iran in the weekend by husband as an act of “honor killing”. The Sharia laws do not protect women rights in Iran. Previously she had escaped to Turkey but was forced to return to abusive husband. She was forced to marry at 12. RIP pic.twitter.com/qEF9ImXOLn — mina bai (@bai_mina) February 6, 2022

This Wednesday the sentence of the case finally arrived.

Sajjad Heidarnava, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for the murder. He added another eight months in jail for assaults against his partner.

The defendant “has no right to challenge the verdict and the ruling is final,” said the spokesman for the judicial authority, Masud Setayeshi.

The second defendant, Heidar Heidarnava, son-in-law of the murdered young woman, was sentenced to 45 months in jail for complicity.

Spokesman Setayeshi said the victim’s parents “forgave the killer.”

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The sentence comes in the middle of the strong protests unleashed by the death in September of the young Masha Amini after being arrested for not wearing the Islamic headscarf properly.

The protests are carried out above all by young people and women shouting “woman, life, freedom”, in which they launch slogans against the Government and burn veils, one of the symbols of the Islamic Republic and something unthinkable a short time ago.

The Iranian authorities have responded with a strong police repression that has caused almost 500 deaths and close to 20,000 arrests, according to NGOs located outside of Iran.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

