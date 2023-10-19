Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran in 2022, and the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, which began after her death, were recognized this Thursday with the Sakharov Prize, the highest human rights award from the European Union.

The young Mahsa Amini, nominated for Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience 2023 by the three main groups in the European Parliament (popular, social democrats and liberals), died on September 16, 2022 after being arrested by the so-called morality police of Iran for not wearing the Islamic veil properly.

Her death sparked massive protests in Iran, led by women, who, under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”, demonstrated against the hijab law and other discriminatory and oppressive norms.

“The brutal murder of Mahsa Amini has become a pivotal moment. It has activated a women-led movement that is becoming historic. The world has heard the cry of ‘Woman, Life and Freedom’, which has become a motto for those who defend equality, dignity and freedom in Iran,” said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, when announcing the winning candidacy this Thursday, October 19.

Metsola stated that with this recognition the European Parliament “proudly supports the brave and defiant women who continue to fight for equality, dignity and freedom in Iran.”

“We are with those who, even from prison, continue to keep the ‘Woman, Life and Freedom’ movement alive. By awarding them with the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience, this chamber remembers their struggle and continues to honor those who have paid the highest price for freedom,” added the MEP.

The women’s movement in Iran

Iran protests





05:10 A photograph of Mahsa Amini is seen in a tribute made by students and activists from the University of Delhi, in support of the protests against the regime in Iran, sparked by the death of the young woman. New Delhi, India, September 26, 2022. © REUTERS – ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Mahsa Amini’s death sparked protests around the world against the country’s conservative Islamic theocracy. Inside Iran, authorities responded with a crackdown in which more than 500 people were killed, more than 22,000 were detained, according to human rights groups, and seven protesters were executed, one of them in public.

Demonstrations in the country have slowed this year, but discontent remains and, for several months, some Iranian women continued to defy headscarf rules.

On October 6, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her defense of the rights of Iranian women to the activist and journalist Narges Mohammadi, currently imprisoned in Tehran for defying the authorities of her country.

The Academy highlighted that the award is also a recognition of the protest movements in Iran.

Other nominees

The European Parliament awards the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience every year. The award, which was created in 1988 to honor people and organizations that defend human rights and fundamental freedoms, honors the Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov and has a prize of 50,000 euros.

According to a note from the European Parliament, this year’s award ceremony will take place on December 13 in the chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg (France).

In this edition of the award, Nicaraguans Vilma Núñez, director of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, and Monsignor Rolando José Álvarez Lagos, imprisoned for refusing to leave the country, were also nominated.

Also finalists were the Polish Justyna Wydrzynska, the Salvadoran Morena Herrera and the American Colleen McNichols. for their fight for legal, safe and free abortion:

In 2022, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, “represented by its president, elected leaders and civil society.”