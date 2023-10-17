Iranian state television quoted Khamenei as saying: “No one will be able to stop Muslims around the world and the resistance forces if Israel’s crimes in Gaza continue.”

He added: “We must respond. We must respond to what is happening in Gaza,” calling for an immediate halt to the bombing, stressing that “Israeli officials must be tried for their crimes.”

The semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Sunday that Iran had warned Israel of escalation if it did not stop attacks on the Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said: “If the attacks do not stop, then all parties in the region are on the trigger.”

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Sunday to “destroy Hamas,” as its army prepares to invade the Gaza Strip.