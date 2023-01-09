Iranian judicial authorities have announced three new death sentences against protesters, accusing them of killing members of the security forces during protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. This comes after the international condemnation that followed the execution of two young men. Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark summoned the ambassadors of Iran to their territories and the European Union is preparing a new set of sanctions.

The Iranian Judiciary issued this Monday, January 9, death sentences against three other people accused of the death of members of the security forces in the center of the country, within the protests that followed the death of the young Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

The new sentences, which are still preliminary and subject to appeal, bring to 17 the total number of maximum sentence rulings handed down in protest-related cases, four of which have already been executed.

Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were sentenced to death on charges of “moharebeh” (waging “war against God”) under Iran’s Islamic sharia law, the ‘Mizan Online’ news website said. of the Judiciary.

The web portal indicated that the three young men were convicted of participating in the murder of three members of the security forces in the province of Isfahan, in the center of the country, on November 16.

People protest against executions and detentions in Iran, outside the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN in New York City on December 17, 2022. © Kena Betancur, AFP

The court ruled the imprisonment of two other defendants in the same case, according to the body’s web portal, which made it clear that all rulings are preliminary and subject to appeal before the Supreme Court.

Among those sentenced to prison following the protests is professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, who received sentences totaling 26 years on three different charges, including assisting in the “moharebeh”. However, according to Iranian law, he would have to serve them at the same time, which means he would be behind bars for 16 years.

The Nasr-Azadani case and the risk of his being sentenced to death have raised alarms abroad, mainly in FIFPRO, the world union of professional footballers.

European countries summon Iranian ambassadors

Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that they will summon Tehran’s ambassadors to their territories, in response to the execution already carried out of two men in connection with the demonstrations over Amini’s death. Meanwhile, the European Union is working on a new sanctions package.

“Like other European countries, we will withdraw the ambassador from Iran,” Belgian Foreign Minister Hajja Lahbib wrote on Twitter on Sunday, saying she was “distraught” by the executions.

In turn, Denmark summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday to express his “outrage” after the executions, the Danish Foreign Minister announced on Sunday.

“We are summoning the Iranian ambassador to a meeting at the Foreign Ministry to send the strongest possible signal that the abuses committed against his people arouse our outrage,” Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the local Ritzau news agency.

Four death sentences carried out, out of a total of 17

Of the 17 death sentences that exist so far in the context of the protests, four have already been carried out.

On Saturday, the Iranian judiciary announced the execution of Muhammad Mahdi Karmi and Sayyid Muhammad Hosseini for their involvement in the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the security forces, in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, on November 3. .

Members of the Iranian community in Turkey attend a protest in support of Iranian women, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 13, 2022. © Dilara Senkaya, Reuters

In December, Majid Reza Rahnavard and Mohsen Shakari were also executed after being accused of assaulting members of the security forces.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of members of the security forces, during the protests. Thousands of people were also arrested on the sidelines of the moves, which Iranian officials largely consider “riots” behind which are “enemies” of the Islamic Republic.

