Let’s take a step back and rewind the “tape of events” of these turbulent months. Mahsa Aminian Iranian Kurdish girl, arrested for wearing the hijab the “wrong” way, died in suspicious circumstances on 16 September, arousing the indignation of first local and then international public opinion.

We talked about this and much more with an illustrator of Iranian origins who lives in Italy named Sagar. We have omitted the surname for obvious security reasons.

Sagar what happened to Mahsa Amini?

The world became aware of the Iranian government’s atrocities, thanks to international media attention, after the death of Iranian Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini. Mahsa’s death is just the tip of the iceberg of what the Iranian people have been experiencing since 1979. Mahsa was not only a girl who wore the veil (hijab) in a casual way, but she represents the Persian ethnic minorities who have always lived together for more than 2500 years in a civilized and harmonious way.

Unfortunately you paid the price for the persecutions that the current government applies to all those who belong to ethnic minorities. The Kurdish people have always been a fundamental part of the Persian Empire, inhabiting the north-eastern part of the Iranian plateau, unfortunately in history this and other very ancient populations have been persecuted by the Islamic clergy since the seventh century, first trying to convert the populations to Islam (the Kurds historically belong to various religions including Christian, Sunni Islamic, Yazidi, Zoroastrian and Jewish) and subsequently trying to eliminate the Kurdish population, as is also happening today, with continuous military attacks, punitive blitzes in schools and persecutions which, as in the case of Mahsa Amini, lead to unjustified death due to racial hatred.

And then the “veil”, a contradictory element that saw its return to Iranian society in 1979, the year of the Khomenist revolution, until today. What do you think Sagar?

In Tehran, the capital of modern Iran, the veil has always been a cause for heated discussion, because the sixteenth-century Islamic law brought to light by the Khomeinist revolution provides for the strict observance of Islamic Koranic rules for the entire population regardless of the faith embraced.

Since 1979, women of all ages have been in and out of prison and are sanctioned for not observing the rules of Islamic dress which includes loose clothing so as not to show the shape of the body, hair covered by a hijab and very light make-up. Persian women have never accepted these impositions, in fact in the cities, especially in Tehran, on the streets you can see women with very make-up, latest nail reconstructions (which would be prohibited), people with the hijab worn halfway up and tight-fitting clothes also half-sleeved (also forbidden because women’s arms must not be seen).

Persian women have always been combative, stubborn and very courageous, already in 1979 women were always in the forefront of demonstrations and revolutions and today in Iran they are more educated than men considering that 60% of university enrollments are covered by the female gender. Mahsa’s death simply broke a vase that was already full of cracks and is now impossible to rebuild.

Can we define all this as a “cultural and social failure of the Islamic republic”?

Absolutely, the cultural and social failure of the Islamic republic is unprecedented because the generation that is fighting this system with demonstrations and the help of social media is the generation that grew up with the Islamic republic and its teachings, they are its children.

Teachings that are no longer shared by the population because Khomeini’s medieval Islam never saw openings and evolutions towards the future, forcing the country to remain stuck in an ancient and archaic era. The very foundations for which the Khomeinist revolution took place have been betrayed, because wealth has not been redistributed among the people, and this is exactly what happened with the Shah of Persia Reza Pahlavi, in whom the castes prospered at the expense of the most helpless.

At the time of the Shah, wealth was in the hands of a few families, the large landowners and the Savak (secret police who kept the opposition and the population oppressed) today simply replaced by the caste of the Shiite clergy who for the first time managed to govern Iran after 1500 years of trying.

From the protests of September 2022 to the responses of the Iranian government (which ones and with what force), to the role of women and the youngest during the protests. What are the consequences?

The consequences of the protests are clearly visible today thanks to social media, but the Islamic republic has always tortured, killed, raped, and made all political opponents disappear and all those who did not observe Islamic laws. Iran Human Rights as of November 29, 2022 speaks of at least 448 people, including 60 minors, killed following government intervention.

However, these are only official data, while they would be much more if we also calculate the missing persons and of whom there are no longer any traces. The situation in Iranian prisons is very serious, the most basic human rights are not respected and in addition to whippings and tortures of various kinds which also include daily rapes, there is also a series of psychological tortures and threats to the relatives of the arrested.

A documentary that talks about this topic is currently on Netflix and is called My stolen revolution by Nahid Persson Sarvestani in which the profiles of 5 political activists who lived in Iranian prisons for a long time in the first phase of this Islamic regime are traced. Iran today cannot see the future without a new political organization and new ideas of social coexistence. All the political and ideological aspects present today must be called into question and what the squares and demonstrations are asking for, that is, the separation of religion from politics, must be taken into consideration. What had been Khomeini’s great intuition, namely to create political Islam, is now outdated.

This government can only maintain a lame power with very violent repression, but it underestimates that even fear can no longer scare. The cure for the disease that afflicts Iran is only true democracy, which the people have wanted for centuries, but have never been able to have. It is the duty of Iranians abroad and the international community to help those inside the country who are fighting by giving their lives for a democratic Iran.

What is the position of Western governments on the matter and of the Italian one? What is the situation in Iran today and the possible next actions of the Iranian theocracy?

The position of Western governments on the events that took place after the death of the girl Mahsa Amini was tepid at the beginning of the demonstrations and the situation has not changed much over time. Thanks to the organizations of Iranians residing in Europe and America, all Western governments are being urgently asked to harshly condemn the Iranian regime.

On 12 December 2022, the European Council included 20 people held responsible for the strong repressions in Iran in restrictive measures including a freeze of assets. However, this is still not enough because it does not knock out the regime. In particular, Italy until a few months ago was still inviting delegates from the Iranian government for commercial interests. Only thanks to Laura Boldrini who in parliament with her question to foreign minister Tajani the requests of thousands of Iranians residing in Italy who ask the Meloni government not to do business with the regime’s assassins were brought to the attention of the current government Islamic.

The situation, at least in words, seems to want to give a message of firm condemnation with statements by Tajani and Meloni which, however, were limited to mere sentences. The President of the Italian Republic Mattarella, on the other hand, in an interview with the new ambassador of the Islamic republic, expressed firm condemnation of the Italian Republic for the violation of human rights in Iran and his personal indignation for the brutal repression of demonstrations and death sentences for demonstrators. President Mattarella also urged Ambassador Mohammmad Reza Sabouri to represent the urgency of putting an end to the violence against the population to the Iranian authorities.

In December, the international Iranian community managed to get the US government to bring a draft resolution with immediate effect to have Iran removed from the UN Commission on the Status of Women. It was a small victory for Iranian women to exclude from the commission a regime that tortures, rapes and kills women.

For the future, the first step for the international community would be to cut off all commercial relations with the Iranian government and start the procedures to insert the Pasdaran (the guardians of the Islamic revolution) in the list of terrorist organisations. This would be a great act of civilization for those who still believe in democracy.

Nothing has changed in Iran today, repression is still very strong, human rights are not respected and demonstrators are persecuted and tortured to the point of death. The regime feels vulnerable and for this reason it uses the greatest violence imaginable to try to resist and survive.

We close with the slogans of these past few months, many, many. Which are the most “powerful” ones Sagar?

In the squares and universities in recent months, young people sing very powerful slogans that sum up the soul of the people. Here are a few that I think are significant:

Woman, Life, Freedom.

Don’t be afraid, we are all together.

Death to the oppressor both the Shah and Khomeini.

Behind every slain who falls we are thousands standing.

The student will die, but will not accept humiliation.

You keep deleting it, I keep writing it, death to the dictator.

We will stand up to our last breath for our dreams. Woman, Life, Freedom.