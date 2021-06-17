Iran guarantees that its nuclear policy will not change after the presidential elections this Friday (18), but Western powers fear that the arrival of a radical politician to power will impede negotiations to restore the 2015 agreement.

Since April, when the current round of talks began in Vienna, Austria, the stated objective between the parties has been to try to reach a pact before the presidential election, in which ultra-radical cleric and head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi is the favorite.

Last Saturday (12), the sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the other five members of the nuclear agreement (Russia, China, France, United Kingdom and Germany), in which the United States participates indirectly, began with the hope of that would be the last, but everything indicates that the imbroglio will be prolonged.

Result on the horizon

“My prediction is that at least once again the conclusion of the negotiations will have to be transferred to the capitals. I don’t think we will reach a final result in this round,” said Iran’s chief negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi .

A similar opinion was given by the Russian ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, who commented that “there are still differences” and that “it will take a few more weeks” to finalize the text of the eventual agreement.

The countries participating in this attempted pact are trying to find a way for the US, which pulled out of negotiations in 2018, and Iran, which began violating its nuclear obligations a year later in retaliation for the US sanctions it received, to return to the dialogue.

Iran says it will return to fulfilling all its commitments when US sanctions are lifted and that this decision is above the result of the presidential elections, being left to the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

“The talks in Vienna will not be affected in any way by the elections and will have the desired outcome in accordance with the general policy framework of the system and under the leadership of the leader,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabii recently reiterated.

The spokesman also said that the nuclear issue is “a national and consensual archive” and that any decision taken by the Iranian system of power “will be respected by the next government” in an attempt to allay the concern of the West.

This concern is “unfounded”, according to Iranian political analyst Youssef Moulai, because “everyone knows that decisions regarding the nuclear issue are not taken at the government level, but at the system level, and elections do not have much influence”.

This professor of international law at the University of Tehran told Efe that it is “very high” the possibility of reaching an agreement or “at least paving the way” before the end of the term of the current government of Hassan Rohani, in August.

In case of delay, Moulai stressed that “Iran has already presented its maximum demands” in the negotiations and that the eventual victory of the ultra-radical Raisi “will not bring major changes in strategy”.

He even bet on the continuation of at least part of the current negotiating delegation. “The entire team is not going to change, one or two of the most decisive people, like Araqchi, will accompany the new team,” he said.

The West is especially concerned that Iran is enriching uranium to a purity of 60%, well above the permitted level (3.67%) and close to what is needed to make nuclear bombs.

Also of concern are the limits imposed on international inspections.

Accusations between candidates

Raisi assured during the campaign that his government will be “committed” to the negotiations “as a contract and an obligation” and that it is “the duty of every government to fight to lift US sanctions”.

However, moderate candidate and former central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, emphasized that “if power falls into the hands of radicalists”, whose main exponent is Raisi, there will be “new sanctions with a stronger global consensus”.

In response, Raisi opined that Hemmati and the current government leaders have not implemented the nuclear deal as the supreme leader wanted and that his competitor will not be able to do so because it requires “strong administration”.

Last Tuesday, Hemmati declared that he attaches “great importance to interaction with the world” and that he hopes the current government will be able to remove sanctions “as soon as possible”.

President Rohani also expressed hope that “the remaining issues in dispute will be resolved” and that he will be able to hand over power to the next administration “without the sanctions”.

For the analyst consulted by Efe, there is political will to resolve the nuclear dispute, and this must be done “in the shortest possible time”.

“Prolonging it would be to our detriment, we are the ones sanctioned,” he added.