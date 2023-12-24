The Iranian Foreign Ministry protested to Russia because of its support for the statement on the disputed islands
The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest to Russia and summoned its representative – the charge d'affaires – because of Moscow's support for the statement on the disputed islands. About it reports Associated Press.
We are talking about the islands of Abu Musa, Little Tunb and Greater Tunb, located in the Persian Gulf.
