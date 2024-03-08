Iranian Foreign Ministry proposes expelling Israel from UN Women's Commission over Gaza

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has proposed expelling Israel from the UN Commission on Women due to the situation in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by official representative of the department Nasser Kanaani on his social network account. X (formerly Twitter).

“The global demand is the expulsion of the usurper Israeli regime from the UN Commission on the Status of Women due to crimes against humanity through the organized starvation of the civilian population, especially women and children, and causing acute mental and psychological pain to mothers,” the diplomat asserts.

Kanaani also stressed that International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, should not become a day when politicians hide behind the issue of women's rights for their political purposes. In addition, he added that this year March 8 should be dedicated to “the brave women and mothers of innocent Palestinian girls.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that the Israeli authorities will be brought to justice on charges of genocide. He also expressed support for South Africa for filing a lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice.